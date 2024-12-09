As the Chicago Cubs try to craft their perfect 2025 roster, the idea of trading Seiya Suzuki has come up. However, just as quickly as that trade scenario was brought up, it has now been doused in cold water.

Alongside Suzuki, the Cubs are also fielding trade calls on fellow slugger Cody Bellinger. If Chicago is able to swing a deal for Bellinger – which is seemingly increasingly likely – the Cubs would then unlikely also trade Suzuki, via Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic.

“There have been rumors that the Cubs would be willing to trade Seiya Suzuki, but that only appears to be an option if Bellinger isn't moved,” Sharma wrote. “For now, there seems to be real interest in Bellinger, which makes a Suzuki trade unlikely.

The outfielder has only known the Cubs since joining MLB, playing in 381 since his arrival to the majors in 2022. Suzuki has hit .278 with 55 home runs, 193 RBI and 31 stolen bases. He's coming off of a 2024 campaign that saw him rake .283 with a career-high 21 home runs and 16 stolen bases to go alongside 73 RBI.

While his name has been involved in talks, it seems like the team's focus is more on Bellinger. If they are blown away by a deal, Chicago is open to listening. But their talks are more revolved around Bellinger for the time being.

Whatever their final decision ends up being, it's clear the Cubs need to make some changes if they want to reach the postseason in 2025. They ranked 10th in the league with their 3.78 ERA. Furthermore, their 736 runs scored were the 12-most in the league. Still, Chicago will need an extra boost to get over their playoff hurdle.

Still, it seems more likely that Seiya Suzuki is part of their turnaround rather than used as a trade chip. A lot can change at the Winter Meetings, but Suzuki seems poised to remain a Cub barring a massive offer.