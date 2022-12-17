By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Dansby Swanson is the final remaining star shortstop in free agency. Meanwhile, Gavin Lux would likely be the Los Angeles Dodgers’ shortstop if the 2023 season started today. But will the Dodgers attempt to sign Swanson? Freddie Freeman is reportedly ‘making a push‘ to bring his former Atlanta Braves teammate to LA, per Dodgers beat writer Juan Toribio.

“If Swanson’s market doesn’t materialize as he had hoped, and he wants to sign a shorter-term deal with the Dodgers, Los Angeles will surely jump at that opportunity. Freddie Freeman, who is one of Swanson’s closest friends in the league, has also been making a push,” Toribio wrote in a recent Dodgers beat article.

Dansby Swanson and Freddie Freeman were pivotal pieces for the Braves’ 2021 World Series run. However, Freeman ultimately joined the Dodgers in free agency during the offseason. But with Swanson and Freeman maintaining their friendship, the Dodgers could be a realistic option for the shortstop.

Braves’ fans are hopeful that the team will re-sign Dansby Swanson. But negotiations have failed to materialize up to this point. Nevertheless, an Atlanta reunion is not out of the question. In addition to the Dodgers and Braves, the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox have been listed as potential landing destinations.

In the end, Dansby Swanson will be intrigued by the Dodgers for more reasons that just Freddie Freeman. LA is a perennial contender that is expected to compete for a World Series championship for years to come. But Freeman profiles as the X-Factor in Swanson’s free agency.