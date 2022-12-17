By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Gavin Lux is expected to be the Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop if they don’t sign Dansby Swanson in free agency. However, a recent report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal placed uncertainty on that narrative.

“Some with the Dodgers view Gavin Lux as a potential above-average defender at the position. Some rival executives, however, are skeptical the Dodgers will commit to Lux, a left-handed hitter who recently turned 25,” Rosenthal wrote in an article for The Athletic.

Rosenthal also pointed out Lux’s struggles against left-handed pitching throughout his career. As a result, the Dodgers would potentially need a right-handed platoon partner for Lux at shortstop.

But the fact is that teams typically don’t prefer to platoon players at a premier position like shortstop.

With that being said, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts hinted that Lux could be LA’s alternative at the position in 2023 during Trea Turner’s previous free agency.

“If it doesn’t work with Trea (Turner), we have one of our homegrown guys in Gavin Lux who we’re probably looking at to fill in at short,” Roberts said.

Trea Turner ultimately left the Dodgers to sign in Philadelphia with the Phillies. It will be interesting to see if Roberts ends up playing Gavin Lux at shortstop should LA fail to sign Dansby Swanson. For now, the Dodgers still have a chance of landing Swanson. However, teams such as the Braves, Cubs, and Red Sox are all linked to him as well.

We will continue to monitor updates on Swanson and the Dodgers as they are made available.