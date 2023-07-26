The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly still interested in trading for Chicago White Sox pitchers Lucas Giolito and/or Lance Lynn, per Bob Nightengale. This update comes after a report that stated the White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays are in discussions about Lynn.

Giolito is in the midst of a fine season and is expected to command plenty of trade interest as well. It was previously reported that the Dodgers were interested in Chicago's ace, and it appears that hasn't changed.

Dodgers interested in Giolito, Lynn

Los Angeles' interest in the two veteran starting pitchers is not surprising. The team has been expected to pursue pitching help, something that Dave Roberts confirmed following Tuesday's Kiké Hernandez trade.

Clayton Kershaw is expected to return soon from injury and young arms like Bobby Miller and Emmet Sheehan have impressed in the rotation. Julio Urias and Tony Gonsolin haven't performed too well though. Noah Syndergaard remains on the injured list as well, so the Dodgers are going to be fairly aggressive in the pitching trade market.

Giolito struggled throughout the 2022 season but has pitched well in 2023. Lynn has endured his share of ups and downs this season, however, he's posted some quality efforts in recent weeks. Both pitchers are likely to be traded prior to the 2023 deadline as the White Sox prepare to enter a rebuild.

Other potential pitching trade targets for the Dodgers include Marcus Stroman of the Chicago Cubs and Aaron Civale of the Cleveland Guardians.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Dodgers as they are made available.