With the MLB trade deadline looming, the Toronto Blue Jays landed one of the first blows by landing Jordan Hicks from the St. Louis Cardinals. But when Hicks was made available, the Blue Jays weren't the only team calling.

The Los Angeles Dodgers showed interest in trading for Hicks, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Alongside the Dodgers, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Houston Astros were said to be trying to trade for Hicks. Ultimately, the Blue Jays won out as Los Angeles must look elsewhere for bullpen help.

It's understandable why the Dodgers had interest in a trade in the first place. Through 40 games, Hicks has held a 3.67 ERA and a 59/24 K/BB ratio. Hicks is on pace to set a new career-high in strikeouts while he has a chance to set a new career-best ERA. Furthermore, with eight saves on the year and 28 saves total over his career, Hicks has experience working a late inning role.

Bullpen is certainly an area Los Angeles could look to improve in as they enter the second half stretch. Los Angeles' 4.18 bullpen ERA ranks 22nd in the MLB.

Their trade acquisition of Joe Kelly – who came alongside Lance Lynn from the Chicago White Sox – will be one piece of Dodgers' bullpen reclamation project. However, Jordan Hicks would've given LA another powerful reliever to work with.

The Dodgers are currently two games up in the NL West with their 59-45 record. They'll need their bullpen and everyone on the squad to be on top of their game to achieve the team's lofty World Series goals. Hicks or not.