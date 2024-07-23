Randy Arozarena has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate for the Los Angeles Dodgers for quite some time. The Tampa Bay Rays had remained competitive in previous years, but now they are preparing to sell ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Tampa Bay currently holds a 50-50 record but the odds of the Rays making a serious playoff run are in doubt.

With that being said, anything can happen. However, the small-market Rays have displayed a willingness to trade stars away even while contending. Arozarena will continue to be mentioned in trade rumors despite how Tampa Bay fares over the next week leading up to the deadline.

And the Dodgers are among the suitors for Arozarena once again, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. Passan mentioned Arozarena and Chicago White Sox star Luis Robert Jr. as outfielders the Dodgers could target. Robert will be a popular trade candidate as well, but the Dodgers have seemingly been interested in Arozarena for a longer time overall.

It is also worth noting that the Dodgers acquired Tyler Glasnow from the Rays ahead of the 2024 campaign. Los Angeles and Tampa Bay have trade history with each other, which is something that may play a role in Arozarena talks. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman also previously worked as the Rays general manager.

Randy Arozarena trade?

Arozarena, 29, was an All-Star in 2023. The Rays outfielder has struggled at the plate in 2024, though. Arozarena is slashing .211/.313/.395/.708 across 97 games played. He has hit 15 home runs and stolen 14 bases, but he is still in the middle of a down year.

Arozarena is under team control through 2026. The Dodgers may have struggled to find enough prospect capital to entice the Rays if Arozarena was playing at an All-Star level. He is not, though, which will decrease his trade value.

Perhaps the Dodgers can trade for Arozarena at a discount amid his struggles. Of course, a deal would come with risk. The Dodgers will only make the trade if they believe he can bounce back.

In the end, it will come down to whether or not the Dodgers truly believe in Arozarena's ceiling and potential as a star. Even the best players have down seasons, so his struggles are not necessarily too alarming. Overall decline is likely not a factor either since Arozarena is only 29 years old.

Dodgers need outfield help

The Dodgers feature an extremely talented team. LA has uncertainty in the outfield, though.

Teoscar Hernandez has played well. Los Angeles believes in Hernandez. Andy Pages, who is a rookie, has displayed signs of promise.

Other outfield options such as Jason Heyward, Chris Taylor, Miguel Vargas and Enrique Hernandez have all struggled for the most part. James Outman received Rookie of the Year consideration in 2023 but he was recently optioned amid his frustrations at the plate.

Trading for an outfielder is almost becoming a necessity right now. It was a different story when Mookie Betts was playing right field, but Betts is now a middle infielder. LA needs outfield help and Arozarena would provide an upgrade.

The Dodgers will also be linked to various pitchers ahead of the trade deadline. However, their primary focus will probably be on upgrading the outfield.