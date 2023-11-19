Dylan Cease is believed to be one of the top trade targets available this offseason, and it looks like the Dodgers are making a push for him

Despite having seemingly the most stacked roster in the MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers' concerning trend of postseason struggles continued in 2023 when they were swept in the National League Division Series by the Arizona Diamondbacks. So, it's back to the drawing board for Los Angeles, and it looks like they have identified Dylan Cease as a top trade target to help out their starting rotation.

Unsurprisingly, the Dodgers are being linked to every big name that may be available this offseason, and that includes Cease, the talented Chicago White Sox starter who looks likely to get dealt this offseason. With a rebuild looming in Chicago, and LA in desperate need of more talent in their starting rotation, it should come as no surprise that the two sides are discussing a deal for Cease.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers are in trade talks with the Chicago White Sox in an attempt to acquire ace Dylan Cease. The Dodgers badly need pitching help, and the White Sox badly need to rebuild their roster.” – Bob Nightengale, USA Today

Dylan Cease could be just what the Dodgers pitching staff needs

A year after he finished second in the American League Cy Young race, Cease took a step back in 2023, and struggled for much of the season with Chicago (7-9, 4.58 ERA, 214 K, 1.42 WHIP). Granted, playing on the White Sox in 2023 was not an easy task, and while Cease still made 33 starts and racked up over 200 strikeouts, it was unnerving to see him struggle like he did after such a dominant 2022 campaign.

Cease is still one of the best strikeout pitchers in the MLB, and the Dodgers starting rotation needs help, so it seems like a logical fit for both sides. Of course, the MLB offseason is still young, and with Los Angeles in on seemingly every other possible target right now, it will be worth keeping an eye on these discussions to see if the Dodgers go all in for Cease or decide to take a different avenue.