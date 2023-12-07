It has long been rumored that Ohtani prefers to play on the West Coast and for a contender. The Dodgers can offer him both.

When it comes to recruiting top free agents, MLB teams will pull out all the stops to try and sign one of the best players in the sport. This year that player is Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers are crossing every T and dotting every I when it comes to making sure everything goes perfectly for a potential Ohtani arrival.

The Dodgers met with Ohtani last Friday, and at or around that time phoned relief pitcher Joe Kelly, who wears No. 17 for LA. Kelly recently signed a new contract to stay in the Dodgers bullpen and said he'd be honored to switch uniform numbers for Ohtani.

Ohtani wore No. 17 for the duration of his tenure with the Los Angeles Angels, winning two MVPs in the process. Numbers may seem like a silly thing to care about, but for a lot of players, numbers mean something to them. They wear them to honor friends, family or just because they like how it looks.

Who knows if Ohtani's uniform number makes a difference in his search for a new home. The Dodgers are making sure he has all options available to him though, and holding his number is a sign of respect if nothing else.

All signs point to LA

If Shohei Ohtani does sign with the Dodgers it would not surprise anyone. They have been the presumable favorite ever since it was known he was going to be a free agent. Now that he is on the open market, the Dodgers can do anything and everything to persuade Ohtani to sign.

He would slot right in and be the Dodgers' DH while he rehabs his arm in preparation to lead the rotation in 2025. LA won’t hesitate to give him $500 million, though they have been known to offer shorter-term deals for more AAV. Would the Dodgers have the guts to offer Ohtani a four or five-year deal?

It has long been rumored that Ohtani prefers to play on the West Coast and for a contender. The Dodgers can offer him both and give him a record-breaking contract.