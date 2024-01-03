The Giants need a big signing badly.

The San Francisco Giants always manage to be in the mix for big names. They nearly signed Aaron Judge last season. Then recently, the ball club was a serious contender to get Shohei Ohtani and/or Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Unfortunately, the Los Angeles Dodgers swooped in and stole both.

But despite signing Korean phenom Jung Hoo Lee to a $113 million deal, the Giants need to sign a big name. And by the sounds of it, they're expected to bring in one of Scott Boras' clients in Matt Chapman or Blake Snell, or maybe even both.

Via ESPN:

“One team opposing organizations expect to sign at least one top-end Boras client: the San Francisco Giants, who pursued Ohtani and Yamamoto, only to see the Los Angeles Dodgers guarantee the pair more than $1 billion. San Francisco needs talent badly, even after the addition of free agent Jung Hoo Lee on a $113 million deal. Whether it's Chapman (San Francisco could slot him at third base and use J.D. Davis at DH), Snell (who would look mighty good in a rotation with Logan Webb, Alex Cobb, Ross Stripling and rookie Kyle Harrison) or both, the Giants have the money and incentive to make a splash.”

Chapman is one of the best position players left and has a connection to San Fran because Bob Melvin was his skipper in Oakland. That could definitely be a key factor. He hit .240 last season with the Toronto Blue Jays and played flawless defense at third base. Chapman is one of the best infielders in the sport.

Snell is easily the most intriguing free agent pitcher on the open market at the moment and has garnered interest from a number of teams, including the Los Angeles Angels and the New York Mets, too. The reigning NL Cy Young winner is coming off a fantastic campaign where he went 14-9 with a 2.25 ERA.

The Giants are also linked to Cody Bellinger, but the belief is that the Chicago Cubs and the Blue Jays are the frontrunners for the former MVP.