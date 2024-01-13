Will the Blue Jays sign Cody Bellinger in free agency?

Where will Cody Bellinger sign? To open MLB free agency, it appeared that the New York Yankees were the favorites to sign Bellinger. Then, however, New York acquired Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo in trades which decreased the chances of Bellinger ending up with the Yankees. The Toronto Blue Jays are also a team that has been linked to Bellinger, though.

Betonline recently released odds for Bellinger's next team if he does not re-sign with the Chicago Cubs. The Blue Jays lead the way with +100 odds, while the San Francisco Giants narrowly trail at +200. The Yankees (+300), New York Mets (+1000), and San Diego Padres (+1000) are also mentioned as possible suitors.

Of course, these odds exclude the Cubs. However, a Bellinger-Cubs reunion is not out of the question. In fact, the Cubs, Blue Jays, and Giants seem to be the likeliest destinations for the former MVP.

Blue Jays' chances of signing Cody Bellinger?

It has been a disappointing offseason for the Blue Jays so far. They were among the favorites to sign Shohei Ohtani before he agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Toronto is also set to compete in one of baseball's most competitive divisions, the American League East, once again.

Adding a player like Bellinger would help Toronto make a playoff run. However, the Blue Jays already re-signed Kevin Kiermaier to play centerfield. If Bellinger signs in Toronto, he would likely need to move to a corner outfield spot. Given his impressive defensive prowess, it remains to be seen if Bellinger would be open to shifting positions.

Of course, he has previously played right field and could play left if necessary. Additionally, Bellinger has experience at first base.

At the moment, the Blue Jays project to be a legitimate contender to sign Cody Bellinger. The Cubs are probably their biggest threat, though. Meanwhile, the Giants are still in the conversation.