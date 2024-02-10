Interesting choice...

What will the Miamia Marlins do during this free agency period? After a pleasantly surprising season ended prematurely, the team is looking to build off that 2023 campaign. However, their roster has already been gutted during the early days of the offseason. Jorge Soler and Yuli Gurriel are leaving, creating a massive void in the infield that needs to be filled.

After starting off the free agency period quite cold, the team is now looking to make moves to fix their roster. The Marlins' first target in the offseason is Los Angeles Angels infielder Gio Urshela, per Ken Rosenthal.

“The Marlins are one of the teams talking to free-agent infielder Gio Urshela, according to sources briefed on the discussions. Urshela would not address the team’s need at shortstop but could help fill a void created by the departures of Soler and Yuli Gurriel, moving between first base, third and DH.”

After not offering the qualifying offer to Soler and Gurriel being let go, the Marlins need to figure out their infield woes. Gurriel going isn't a surprise: slashing .204/.262/.287 to finish the season isn't a good way to get resigned. Soler, however, is a more baffling case. It's rare for a player that led the team in home runs to not even be given the qualifying offer, but that's what happened with Soler.

Urshela doesn't give the Marlins the help they need at the shortstop position, but he allows the team to fill out the other infield positions to shake up their roster. We'll see how the Marlins proceed with this pivotal offseason for them.