After bashing 36 home runs for the Marlins last year, the slugger informs the team that he is opting out of the final year of his contract

The Miami Marlins had a memorable season as they rallied in the second half of the year and earned a spot in the National League playoffs as the third-place finisher in the National League East. Once they got to the playoffs, they were eliminated quickly by the Philadelphia Phillies. However, the team made significant progress in 2023, and much of that was due to the slugging of Jorge Soler.

Marlins have been informed OF/DH Jorge Soler will exercise his opt-out of the final year of his 3 year deal with the club per sources. Soler hit 36 Home Runs in 2023 for Miami and is a Silver Slugger Finalist. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) November 2, 2023

Unfortunately for the Marlins, Soler is going to opt out of the final year of his 3-year deal with Miami. That move is not a surprise, considering the slugger bashed 36 home runs last year. Home runs have more value than they ever have, and Soler is going to be valued by many teams during free agency.

Soler is a 6-4, 235-pound outfielder and designated hitter, and he slashed .250/.341/.512 last season while driving in 75 runs and scoring 77 runs for the Marlins. He also made the National League All-Star team for the first time in his career.

The big issue for Soler going forward may be finding a way to cut down on his strikeouts. His all or nothing approach certainly helped the Marlins to their 84-78 record, but he struck out 141 times, and that is something that may scare off some potential suitors.

Jorge Soler had a career high 48 home runs while playing for the Kansas City Royals in 2019, and he also drove in a career-best 117 runs that season. Even in that big season, he still struck out 178 times and that has clearly been a huge issue for him since his first season with the Chicago Cubs in 2014.