In one of the most surprising moves of the offseason so far, the Cleveland Guardians traded three-time Gold Glove-winning second baseman Andres Gimenez to the Toronto Blue Jays. After the trade was reported, many were asking why the Guardians, who had just made the ALCS, decided to move one of their best players.

The reasons why the Guardians felt like they had to trade Gimenez were revealed by MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic on Wednesday.

“The Guardians, according to sources briefed on their thinking, feared a third straight subpar offensive season by Giménez would leave them unable to trade him,” Rosenthal wrote. “Facing their usual payroll limitations, they badly wanted to avoid the downside risk.”

“Club officials are confident Juan Brito, the Guardians’ No. 8 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, can handle second short-term,” Rosenthal continued. “And the path is now clear for Travis Bazzana, the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft, to take over the position, perhaps even later this season.”

Did the Cleveland Guardians make the right decision trading Andres Gimenez to the Toronto Blue Jays?

According to Rosenthal, the Guardians felt like they could not risk Gimenez' offensive production to continue to decline. After signing a seven-year, $106.5 million contract after a career-year in 2022 in which he was named an All-Star and finished sixth in American League MVP voting while hitting .297 with 17 home runs, Gimenez has not lived up to that deal, at least on the offensive end.

Gimenez' batting average dropped from .297 in 2022 to .251 in 2023 and .252 in 2024. His slugging percentage dropped from .466 in 2022 to .399 in 2023 to .340 in 2024. Perhaps the biggest concern for the Guardians, his home run totals dropped from 17 in 2024 to 15 in 2023 to just nine in 2024.

For a small market team like the Guardians, they can not afford to ave a player signed to an expensive, long-term contract not performing. Based on that logic, his steady offensive decline and their organizational depth at second base, it made sense why the Guardians decided to move Gimenez despite being in a competitive window.

Especially with all of the pitching they were able to get in after flipping Spencer Horwitz, who they acquired from the Blue Jays for Gimenez, to the Pirates, it seems like the Guardians were able to improve in the trade.

The biggest question now will be if Juan Brito and Travis Bazzana, who Rosenthal mentioned as the Guardians next options at second base, will be able to meet their lofty expectations.