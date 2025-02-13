The Boston Red Sox made a big splash by adding Alex Bregman on a three-year, $120 million contract late on Wednesday night, and as more details on the deal emerge, there reportedly are significant deferrals in the contract, according to Buster Olney of ESPN.

The deferrals make Bregman's contract with the Red Sox expected to be assessed in the range of $90 million for three years, according to Olney.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have become known for using deferrals in their contracts, mainly with Shohei Ohtani, but also with players like Mookie Betts, Blake Snell and others. It is used as a method by teams to lower the luxury tax payroll. Some have voiced displeasure with the Dodgers utilizing this method, but they are not the only team to do it. The Toronto Blue Jays' contract with Anthony Santander included significant deferrals, and now Bregman's contract with the Red Sox includes them as well.

The Red Sox have now cemented that they have had a good offseason in the eyes of many. They made a blockbuster trade for Garrett Crochet with the Chicago White Sox, while also adding Walker Buehler among other smaller moves.

The signing of Bregman complicates things for the Red Sox in some ways, as he is expected to play second base for the team. This makes it tougher for Kristian Campbell, the Red Sox's No. 2 prospect and the No. 7 prospect in all of baseball, to earn a spot in the big leagues. Before Bregman signed, Campbell was expected to be the second baseman at some point this year, perhaps on Opening Day. Now, it would likely require Bregman moving to third base and Rafael Devers moving to more of a designated hitter role.

Still, the Red Sox have a solid foundation in place now, and that is without Roman Anthony (No. 2 prospect in MLB), Campbell, and Marcelo Mayer (No. 12 prospect in MLB) making their debuts. The organization is set up to become a contender in the near future, perhaps as soon as this coming season in what seems like a wide open American League.