The Boston Red Sox have added the last big free agency piece of the MLB offseason, Alex Bregman. While his outlandish contract desires were not met, he did ink a massive deal. With Rafael Devers at third base, someone has to move positions to make the signing work. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Bregman will move to second base with the Red Sox.

“The expectation is Alex Bregman will play second base for Boston, sources tell ESPN,” Passan reported. “Even though the Red Sox have top prospect Kristian Campbell coming, they saw Bregman having enough of an impact that they offered $40 million a year — with deferrals — to make the deal happen.”

Earlier this offseason, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he had visions of Bregman playing second base. “But I've always envisioned Alex as a Gold Glover second baseman,” Cora said. “You know, his size, the way he moves, it felt like you will be a second baseman but he has played third base at a high level, so we'll see where he ends up and where he ends up playing.”

With Devers under contract through 2033, a third-base decision had to be made. The Red Sox will have the former Astros star at second this season.

Alex Bregman is the perfect fit for the Red Sox

Bregman's defensive positioning is secondary to his fit with the Red Sox offensively. They are loaded with left-handed hitters in a park that heavily benefits righties. While in Houston, Bregman took advantage of the Crawford Boxes and posted Hall-0f-Fame numbers. Now, he has a chance to do the same with the Green Monster.

Just because Bregman signed a three-year deal does not mean he will be in Beantown for three seasons. He has a player option after each of the first two seasons and could be back in free agency soon. He originally asked for a Manny Machado-esque contract, which was a ten-year $350 million deal. So if he has a season that could yield that contract next winter, he would be back in free agency.

The Red Sox are competing in a crowded American League Wild Card race and with the defending American League champion. If they can catch the Yankees for the East title, it would be thanks to a big season from Bregman. Their offense needed this bat and they got him at the 11th hour. The Orioles, Royals, Mariners, Rangers, and Tigers will all be vying for a playoff spot with Boston.