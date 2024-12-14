The MLB rumor mill is running quite hot right now, and one player teams are keeping an eye on in free agency is star first baseman Christian Walker. With several big names already off the board, teams are beginning to pivot to Walker, and it sounds like he is the Seattle Mariners top free agent target. The problem is that he's currently out of their price range, which is why a potential blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox could be in the works.

Even though the Sox just traded for Garrett Crochet, they need pitching this offseason, and the Mariners have a ton of top-line starters at their disposal that they could be comfortable moving off of. Recent rumors have popped up suggesting that Boston could pursue a trade for Luis Castillo, as that would help Seattle free up the money needed to make a serious run for Walker.

“The hitter the Mariners would love to get is Christian Walker, which for now is out of their price range. As another GM suggested this morning, ‘Craig Breslow is tireless, he's really smart, and if he can clear Castillo's money, give Seattle help elsewhere and allow them to get Walker, maybe he gets Castillo,'” Peter Gammons reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Should Mariners trade Luis Castillo to Red Sox, pursue Christian Walker?

The Red Sox and Mariners have been discussing a trade involving a starting pitcher for awhile now, but to this point nothing has materialized. Boston was reportedly offering Triston Casas, who is a first baseman, to Seattle, but it didn't move the needle. That may be because of the Mariners desire to land Walker, and if they need to unload some salary, that could open the door for the Sox to add Castillo.

Of course, the Mariners aren't just going to give Castillo, who is still an ace-caliber pitcher, to the Red Sox for free, and trading him just to have a shot at landing Walker would be a big risk. Boston is remaining relentless in their pursuit of a pitcher from Seattle, though, and maybe this angle will help them be able to pull off their second blockbuster trade for a starter this offseason.