As the San Diego Padres begin their offseason, trade rumors have begun swirling around star slugger Juan Soto. While the New York Yankees have already been deemed one Soto suitor, they aren't the only team in the race.

The Chicago Cubs will be involved in the trade sweepstakes for Soto, via Bruce Levine of 670 The Score. There has been no word on if the Cubs have already contacted the Padres regarding a trade.

Soto is set to be a free agent after the 2024 season. While the Padres want to contend next season, their payroll is already over $187 million, the seventh-highest in MLB. San Diego is fresh off of missing the postseason with their 82-80 record. It'll be hard to make any major addition with the pay roll sitting where it's at.

The Padres could look to shed a ton of money by trading Soto. They'd be sure to recoup a strong package in return, even with the slugger becoming a free agent after the year. Soto hit .275 with 35 home runs and 109 RBI this season, earning the third All-Star nomination of his career.

Chicago fell just short of making the playoffs as their 83-79 record put them one game back of a postseason berth. Adding Soto to the offense would give the Cubs a major offensive jolt. The team ranked sixth in runs scored with 819 and 15th in home runs with 196. Adding Jones to the lineup could be the final push Chicago needs.

If the Padres really make Juan Soto available, there will be plenty of suitors. But the Cubs will be towards the top of the list as they try to bring the slugger to Chicago.