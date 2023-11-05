The Arizona Diamondbacks are in need of a third baseman and are rumored to be after Justin Turner in free agency.

After an impressive run to the World Series, the Arizona Diamondbacks are expected to be aggressive in free agency to return there once again as the MLB rumors swirl this offseason. The Diamondbacks are reported to ‘desperately‘ want a third baseman and have targeted Boston Red Sox and fomer Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner in free agency, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“The Diamondbacks, who desperately want a third baseman, plan to pursue free agent Justin Turner, who exercised his opt out with the Boston Red Sox,” Nightengale wrote. “He is atop their wish list.”

Diamondbacks to reportedly pursue Justin Turner in free agency

Turner, who will be 39 at the start of next season, had an .800 OPS and hit 23 home runs for the Red Sox in his first season in Boston. The two-time All-Star has been a steady and reliable contributor throughout his career, with ten straight seasons of hitting over .275.

The Diamondbacks are surely plenty familiar with Turner, who played nine seasons for the NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers before joining Boston for a single season last year. While Turner is expected to have plenty of suitors in free agency, a return to the West Coast could be in the cards for Turner.

Despite the incredible World Series run for the 84-78 Diamondbacks, the team failed to get much production from the hot corner during the season. Signing a big free agent like Turner could further bolster the offense and add a little extra power in the middle of the lineup for Arizona as they attempt to reach the World Series in 2024 once again.