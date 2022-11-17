Published November 17, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Justin Verlander, who just secured the 2022 American League Cy Young award, is entering MLB free agency at the perfect time. Verlander, who helped lead the Houston Astros to a World Series title, looked to be in peak form in his return from Tommy John surgery.

Last year, the veteran ace received a $25 million contract from the Astros- and that was with an uncertain bill of health. Following his excellent 2022 campaign, what kind of contract could Justin Verlander command now?

Astros owner Jim Crane said that he believes Verlander is looking for a deal in excess of the historic $43 million-per-year deal that Max Scherzer signed with the Mets last offseason.

The three-time Cy Young award winner could push for the highest average annual value in the sport, according to the latest rumors from Jim Duquette of MLB Network.

“I think a more reasonable contract- it’s going to be expensive. He’s coming off the Cy Young, I mean, this is a top, top starter, might be the top starter in the American League. Two years, times 45. That’s an average annual value of 45, which is the highest in the sport. But maybe don’t go to three, make it a vesting option.”

Justin Verlander could receive a two-year, $45 million contract, which would break the record set by Scherzer last year, per the latest MLB rumors.

The big difference between this potential contract and Scherzer’s? Duquette points out that teams might be more inclined to do this type of deal if it was two years, instead of the three Scherzer got from the Mets.

Not only that, but a vesting option, or some type of performance incentive, could be slapped onto the contract. Teams might be wary of giving Justin Verlander, who will turn 40 in February, a huge deal in MLB free agency.

But Duquette said it best. Given the type of season Verlander just had- and his track record- teams will need to back up the brinks truck to sign him.