Published November 15, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The New York Mets are considering all of their options amid Jacob deGrom’s uncertainty. As a result, the Mets may be inclined to pursue Justin Verlander in free agency. And Max Scherzer’s contract could set the path for a Verlander contract, per SNY.

“The idea of signing Verlander to a high average annual value contract like Max Scherzer’s has been floating around the Mets front office for months, and it remains a topic of discussion,” Andy Martino of SNY wrote.

The Mets signed Max Scherzer to a high average annual contract last offseason. The deal made sense for the then 37-year old. Justin Verlander will turn 40 ahead of the 2023 season. So using Scherzer’s contract as a blueprint would be a logical decision for New York. The Mets would likely prefer to sign Verlander to a 1-2 year contract. Anything above that is risky for a 40-year old.

With all of this being said, the Mets are not out of the Jacob deGrom sweepstakes. But the ace has been linked to the Texas Rangers and New York is preparing for his potential departure. However, they also cannot afford to wait too long as Verlander is set to receive plenty of interest in free agency as well.

The Mets certainly have options. But they will need to make a decision on Verlander and deGrom as soon as possible. An Astros reunion for Verlander is still a realistic possibility, while the Rangers are looking to swoop in and sign deGrom. This will be an interesting situation to follow.