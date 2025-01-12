Although he's been the star in which the New York Mets have built their last few contending teams around, first baseman Pete Alonso still remains a free agent. He recently turned 30 and is one of the majors' best power hitters. With outfielder Juan Soto now calling Citi Field home, and superstar Francisco Lindor also locked in at shortstop, there might not be room on the Mets' payroll. However, the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal discussed a potential contract that New York could offer their incumbent first baseman.

“Here’s a prediction on Alonso’s contract if the Mets take him up on Boras’ proposal for a three-year deal with opt-outs, an offer confirmed by The Athletic’s Will Sammon: Three years, $93.3 million, with deferrals that will lower the deal’s present-day value,” wrote Rosenthal in his column Saturday. ” Why $93.3 million? Because a $31.1 million average annual value would set a record for a first baseman, beating Miguel Cabrera’s $31 million AAV in his eight-year, $248 million extension with the Detroit Tigers that ran from 2016 to ’23, his ages 33 to 40 seasons. Alonso isn’t a future Hall of Famer like Cabrera, but he’s three years younger than Cabrera was at the start of that deal. Plus, that contract was agreed upon 11 years ago. Agents, including Alonso’s representative, Boras, routinely try to establish records of some sort in contract negotiations.”

Alonso has been vocal in the past that he would like to remain in Queens. Keeping him would make a lot of sense as well, as it would give the Mets a potent trio of Soto, Lindor and Alonso to lead their offense. The key thing is the price: with the exorbitant salaries being paid to Lindor and Soto already, owner Steve Cohen would need to reach into his wallet once more. Will he do so? Or will President of Baseball Operations David Stearns and the Mets' brass pivot elsewhere?

Will Pete Alonso return to the Mets?

The fit makes sense. It almost makes too much sense. However, the price tag could be prohibitive. They need more talent in the starting rotation, as they lack an ace-level talent. Free agents like Jack Flaherty and Roki Sasaki could solve that problem, but it would require more money. And that is money that wouldn't go to Alonso. It could potentially lead him to leave Citi Field for greener pastures.

Those pastures could be Wrigley Field, where the Cubs have had a gaping hole at first base since Anthony Rizzo was traded to the New York Yankees a few years ago. It could also be T-Mobile Field, where the Seattle Mariners need more offense to pair with what could be the game's best pitching staff. Other teams are likely in on the potential former New York Met. Will Alonso return to the Big Apple? Or will his free agency saga end up with him wearing a new set of team colors?