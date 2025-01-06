As the calendar turned to 2025, long-time New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso still remains available in free agency. However, many around the league believe his free agent future is already set in stone.

Alonso is still expected to re-sign with the Mets, via Jeff Passan of ESPN. He will ‘almost certainly' get a ‘opt-out-laden short-term' deal. But whatever Alonso signs for, New York's logo is most likely to be atop the letterhead.

While teams like the Los Angeles Angels have shown interest in Alonso, neither side has been able to agree to terms. The longer his free agency waiting period goes on, the more people are beginning to believe he winds up back with the Mets.

New York has a hole at first base. They could move growing star Mark Vientos there, but that would in turn open up the hot corner. The Mets will have to be creative when considering their corner infield spots.

But one thing they are certain of is that if Alonso is in the lineup, he'll be hitting baseballs over the fence. He has 226 since joining the team in 2019, to go alongside a .249 batting average and 586 RBI. Alonso is a four-time All-Star a former Rookie of the Year.

While the 2024 season continued his streak of three-straight All-Star appearances, it may have prolonged his free agency. He hit .240, which is way better than the .217 he had in 2023. But it came with 34 home runs and 88 RBI. Obviously any club wants those numbers in the lineup, but it was a clear down year for Alonso.

Which is why teams are reluctant to sign him long-term. The moon balls are inevitable, but Alonso has become a bit of a one-dimensional player. Teams may be concerned giving him a long-term deal just to see his power sapped half-way through.

Still, Pete Alonso is arguably the best power bat left in free agency. He knows how to succeed in New York. And as the Mets begin their hopeful World Series trek with Juan Soto in tow, it's seeming more and more likely that Alonso will be joining him.