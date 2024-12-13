The Juan Soto sweepstakes ultimately boiled down to the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. Mets owner Steve Cohen was determined to win, but didn’t know the outcome until Soto informed him personally.

Cohen denied any special sentiment about taking Soto from the Yankees. Cohen stated that he doesn't play that game and remarked that the Yankees will likely acquire some players from them in the future.

Expand Tweet

“I don’t play that game. I can promise you, the Yankees will take players from us, and they’ll win their share of battles. That’s what competition is. We compete on the field, and we’re friends off the field,” said the Mets owner.

Juan Soto signing with the New York Mets

After the massive $765 million deal, the New York Mets formally introduced Juan Soto. During the event, team owner Steve Cohen praised him, calling him “an extraordinary player.” Soto signed the largest contract in North American sports history, opting for the Mets' 15-year, $765 million offer, which was $5 million higher than the deal proposed by his former team, the New York Yankees.

According to the Post, Soto's camp aimed for a $50 million AAV. The Yankees' offer, which included an additional 16th year, brought Soto's AAV to $47.5 million.

For Juan Soto, the addition of a suite in his record-breaking contract was a thoughtful gesture from Mets owner Steve Cohen. A luxury box at Citi Field for Soto’s family was one of the perks Cohen included in the 15-year, $765 million deal he signed with the slugger this week. It was a deal that the Yankees declined.

The Soto camp was effective in keeping their side of the negotiations under wraps. It wasn't until Scott Boras informed Cohen that Soto had selected the Mets that apprehension turned to excitement. Interestingly, Cohen had expected Soto to stay with the Yankees. With the team on the verge of a 28th World Series title, the Mets' owner believed Soto would remain alongside Aaron Judge.

Judge and Soto totaled 99 home runs last season, finishing first and third in the American League MVP voting as the Yankees made their first World Series appearance since 2009.

A new era for the Mets

However, the Mets also had a strong season, reaching the National League Championship Series in what was initially expected to be a rebuilding year.

Cohen admitted there was minimal difference between what the two teams had to offer.

Soto’s arrival has made the Mets one of the leading contenders for the World Series title. However, there are still a few areas that require attention.

A major concern for them at the moment is the first base position. Similar to Soto, Pete Alonso turned down the qualifying offer from the team and became a free agent. According to Cohen, the Mets remain “actively involved” in discussions with the four-time All-Star as they look to re-sign him.

With Soto moving to the other New York ballclub, Cohen believes the Mets will be just as much of a draw as the Yankees.