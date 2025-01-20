The Boston Red Sox have made some offseason additions but no massive free agents so far. Their trade for Garrett Crochet solidified their rotation, but another bullpen move is on their wishlist. They were looking at Tanner Scott before he signed a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported that the Red Sox were “wary” of signing Scott and are still looking at bullpen arms.

“The Red Sox did stay in touch with Scott throughout the winter, sources said, but the suggestion that Boston offered more than the Dodgers in terms of both years and AAV was described as ‘very inaccurate' by someone with knowledge of the process Sunday afternoon,” Cotillo reported. “The Red Sox were thought to be wary of going to four years for Scott, who will be 34 at the end of the season.”

The biggest relievers available in free agency are Carlos Estevez and Kirby Yates. Estevez has a lot of interest, especially from the Cubs and Blue Jays. Both of those teams were also in on Scott. He is only 32, so the Red Sox may be less concerned about contract length there. Yates is 37, which increases the average age of their already-old bullpen.

The Red Sox must finish off their offseason strong

Estevez or Yates must join Aroldis Chapman and Liam Hendricks in Boston's bullpen. But the bullpen is not the only place where the Red Sox need help. Their infield could use another player and Alex Bregman is the perfect fit. Manager Alex Cora has a relationship with him from his Astros days and Bregman is willing to move to second base.

The Red Sox should make those two additions to compete in a comparatively weak American League. Many of the big free agents went to the National League, including Juan Soto, Roki Sasaki, and Corbin Burnes. By bringing in Bregman and another top reliever, Boston could be a formidable contender in the AL.

Anthony Santander joined the Blue Jays on Monday, marking their first big free-agency addition. The Red Sox should respond with a big move but they were careful to make sure it was not Tanner Scott. The former Marlins and Padres closer was one of the few guys who could get Shohei Ohtani out last year. Now, they are on the same team.

Where should the Red Sox go next in free agency and how should they pivot from Tanner Scott?