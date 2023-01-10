By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

After a whirlwind of a last few weeks for Carlos Correa, including three different free agent agreements, the star shortstop will remain with the Minnesota Twins for the foreseeable future.

Correa signed a six-year, $200 million deal to remain with the club on Tuesday afternoon, and will not be joining either the San Francisco Giants or New York Mets after all.

The potential free agency availability of Manny Machado was something that was discussed internally within the Mets organization near the end of negotiations with Carlos Correa, sources told MLB reporter Michael Marino.

Although it’s hard to believe that was a primary reason that the Correa deal fell through, it’s certainly an interesting caveat.

The Mets’ final offer to Correa was six years at $157.5 million, per Marino. As part of the Mets offer, Correa would have to take an annual physical which would guarantee the following year if passed. The above contract was conditional on him passing every annual physical, which adds even more drama to an already unprecedented situation.

With Carlos Correa now locked up by the Twins, it makes sense that the Mets might try for Machado in the offseason, especially the way he played in 2022. The slugger hit 32 home runs, compiled 102 RBIs, and batted .298 in what was a true superstar campaign for the 30-year-old.

Machado has spent the last four seasons of his career with the San Diego Padres after helping the Los Angeles Dodgers reach the World Series in 2018, and will be set for a massive payday after this season, especially if he builds on an excellent 2022 campaign.