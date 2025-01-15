As MLB free agency rages on, San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim hasn't been drawing the most buzz. However, at least two teams are showing interest despite his murky Opening Day status.

Kim underwent shoulder surgery late in the 2024 season. Because of that, he isn't expected to be ready for Opening Day. However, he shouldn't be out further than the end of May, keeping teams optimistic, via Jon Morosi of the MLB Network.

“He is most likely not going to be game ready for major league Opening Day of the regular season. However, at some point in the first half, he's expected to be game ready,” Morosi said. “In that sense, he's the ideal fit for a team that has an infield need but maybe already has someone there trusting to play whether it's second base or shortstop to begin the season.”

The two teams mentioned as potential fits were the Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants. Both have players who can man the second base position for now, but could be better suited in a platoon if Kim joined ship.

Seattle recently signed Donovan Solano to a one-year contract. He hit an impressive .286 with the Padres in 2024, but it came with just eight home runs and 35 RBI. Kim can add jolt paired with Solano's skill set.

Tyler Fitzgerald is slated to play second in San Francisco. As a sophomore, he hit .280 with 15 home runs, 34 RBI and 17 stolen bases, solidifying his role in the lineup. However, Fitzgerald also has experience playing third base, center field and shortstop, meaning the Giants can mix and match.

As for Ha-Seong Kim, the longtime Padre hit .233 with 11 home runs, 47 RBI and 22 stolen bases in 2024. Over his four years in San Diego, the infielder has hit .242 with 47 home runs, 200 RBI and 78 stolen bases.

Whoever signs him will want to see his batting average improve. But it's clear that Kim is a menace on the basepaths and a threat whenever he is in the lineup.

When that will officially be in 2025 is not yet known as he recovers for shoulder surgery. But it wouldn't be shocking if that debut came with the Mariners or Giants.