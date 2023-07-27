The Miami Marlins are in contention for a playoff spot in the National League this season, and they are expected to be buyers. The Marlins have been reported as interested in Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger, and now they are being linked with Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

Tim Anderson has been hot as of late, but has struggled overall this season. The White Sox are out of contention, so maybe the team environment could be playing into his production. The Marlins could use a shortstop, and if they believe they can get the best out of Anderson, it could give them an offensive boost in the second half.

There is a lot of interest in Cody Bellinger around the league, but the Cubs have won a lot as of late, pulling to one game under .500 at 50-51 after a win over the White Sox last night. Bellinger hit a home run in the comeback win.

If Bellinger is off the market, Anderson could be a good fallback plan for the Marlins.

It will be interesting to see where the Marlins go at the trade deadline. They already acquired Jorge Lopez from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Dylan Floro, hoping to help Jorge Lopez regain his form from prior seasons as a relief pitcher.

Other options for the Marlins in the outfield could be Dylan Carlson, Lane Thomas and Randal Grichuk. All three of those players have been mentioned in trade rumors.

It appears the Marlins are open to many possibilities when it comes to upgrading their team.