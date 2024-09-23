The Cincinnati Reds have made the decision to part ways with manager David Bell on Sunday. Although Cincinnati has named bench coach Freddie Benavides as the interim manager, the expectation is that the team will find a new manager.

Rumors are already swirling about one candidate for the job, Skip Schumaker, who is the Miami Marlins manager, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY.

“Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker is on the Reds’ radar for a potential replacement for David Bell, who’s fired Sunday night,” Nightengale wrote on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter).

Bell was about to end his sixth season as Reds manager when the team handed him his walking papers, Cincinnati has already been eliminated from MLB playoff contention, as they are just 76-81 with only five games remaining on their schedule. They are coming off a 2-0 loss in a series finale at home on Sunday versus the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Bell got a contract extension from the Reds in 2023 which would have taken him to the 2026 MLB season, but the team apparently wanted to take on a different direction — one that doesn't include the 52-year-old Bell, who also played in the big leagues from 1995 to 2006.

As for Schumaker, he was candid when he spoke about the possibility that he is on his way out as a Marlins manager. The

It's kind of a weird moment, personally, in my career,” Schumaker said following the Marlins' 5-4 loss on Sunday to the Atlanta Braves at home, per ESPN. “Extremely grateful that I was given an opportunity to manage the Miami Marlins even if it was a couple years.”

Fans react to Skip Schumaker being floated as potential new Reds manager

Nightengale's post has garnered numerous reactions, with many feeling good about the potential fit of Schumaker with the Reds.

“This is best case scenario” – @wilkersonadylan

“Would love this move” – @JonathanKMartin

“That’s actually a good fit him” – @GerarldsWorld_

“So you’re gonna fire a guy who lost a bunch of games and hire a guy who lost a bunch of games.” – @JoeGravino

“Idk what people think of him but he manages with fire. I think he'd be a great fit for that young team.” – @mta751