The Marlins made an intriguing addition to their offense in a trade with the Twins.

The Miami Marlins have been one of the quietest teams in MLB throughout the offseason. But as the Marlins look to add an offensive spark, Miami has agreed to a trade with the Minnesota Twins.

The Marlins acquired Nick Gordon in exchange for left-handed pitcher Steven Okert, via Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

Gordon was originally selected by the Twins with the fifth overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft. A former top prospect, Gordon worked his way through the system and made his MLB debut in 2021. He had spent his entire MLB career in Minnesota.

That career came to a half in 2023 after Gordon fractured his tibia. He missed most of the season, appearing in just 34 games. But with the Marlins trading for him, Miami must be confident in Gordon's return to the diamond.

When healthy, Gordon has hit .250 with 15 home runs, 80 RBI and 16 stolen bases over 243 career games. The 2022 season was the only campaign in which Gordon has appeared in 100+ games; 173 to be exact. That year, Gordon hit .272 with nine home runs, 50 steals and six stolen bases.

Nick Gordon may not be the flashiest offseason addition, but he fills a need on the infield for Miami. While Luis Arraez is locked in at second base, the Marlins have been looking for an upgrade at shortstop. The team will likely continue to search to find their perfect fit, but they'll at least now have Gordon as an intriguing option.

After spending his entire career with the Twins, Gordon is preparing for a change of scenery. He'll hope the Marlins give him enough playing time to prove he's fully cleared from his injury and ready to contribute.