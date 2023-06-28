For all the expectations of the New York Mets this season, Buck Showalter's squad has failed to live up to the hype. If New York continues to struggle, it might cost the Mets Max Scherzer.

While Scherzer has a full no-trade clause, he would be willing to waive it to go to a contender, via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. For Scherzer, the Mets would look to retain most of their ace's salary to land a premium prospect.

“Regarding Scherzer's no-trade clause, he's 38 and looking to win another title. Several industry sources have suggested he would waive it for the right situation,” DiComo wrote. “Regarding the size of Scherzer's contract, the Mets could use Cohen's riches to to pay it down in hopes of landing a premium prospect in return.”

‘The right situation,' is where things get tricky in any Scherzer deal. The right-hander controls his destiny and forces New York's hand in any potential trade partner. That no-trade clause caps what the Mets can do, making a deal difficult to truly pull off.

However, Scherzer certainly seems open to a deal. As he enters the twilight of his career, he understands his time is running out to win another ring. With Scherzer having a player option for 2024, perhaps he looks to lock in his future elsewhere while the Mets begin a roster retooling.

The Mets are a brutal 36-43 this season and sit 16 games out of first place in the NL East. There is still plenty of time for New York to turn things around. However, the Mets haven't instilled much confidence this season and Max Scherzer's patience seems to be waning thin.