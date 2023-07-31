The Houston Astros are unsurprisingly considering a potential reunion with Justin Verlander after just winning a World Series with him as their ace in 2022. They have every incentive to be aggressive at the MLB trade deadline, especially in light of the Texas Rangers' busy weekend. But there may not be anything the Astros can do to make something happen with the New York Mets.

“Many teams are showing interest in Justin Verlander. The Astros are one of those teams but with no prospects in the top 100 they have that hurdle,” MLB insider Jon Heyman tweeted Monday.



Houston ranks 29th in the FanGraphs' latest farm system rankings, which might make it difficult to close a blockbuster deal for Verlander. The Mets are looking to secure a “significant” prospect haul for the ace and could have a more suitable partner in the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Astros general manager Dana Brown could always compile a bunch of assets together in an offer, but New York is unlikely to settle for a trade. This is not even the only hurdle that has to be cleared.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Justin Verlander remains under contract through 2024, so management could still decide to hang onto him and just regroup for next year. GM Billy Eppler's seat could get scorching hot if he does not nail this move. The regular season is a wash, but a quick turnaround must be the objective. A combination of more big spending this upcoming offseason, as well as adding top-tier MLB prospects, might be the best way to meet that goal.

The Astros are unlikely to relent, as they are just one game out of first place in the American League West. They boast a top-five team ERA, but Verlander adds crucial stability to a young pitching rotation. He knows the pressure that comes with playing for the polarizing club and is heating up just in time for the final stretch.

But again, there might be nothing the front office can do to make this reunion fantasy a reality. After floundering all year, the Mets are finally in control in 2023.