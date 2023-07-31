All eyes are on the New York Mets with the clock quickly ticking down to Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. No one knew what the organization exactly had in mind before a hectic weekend, but now it is clear New York is looking completely past 2023 and even dramatically changing its 2024 plans.

David Robertson was the first rumbling before a full-blown explosion in the form of Saturday's Max Scherzer trade. Justin Verlander could be next. Though, New York needs it to be worth its while before comfortably parting ways with one of the best pitchers of his era.

“In order to pay down Verlander’s salary, the Mets are seeking significant prospect value, more than they received in the Max Scherzer trade (Luisangel Acuna, the third-ranked prospect in Texas’ system), according to teams to whom they have spoken,” SNY insider Andy Martino reported.

That makes perfect sense. The team opted to pay all but $22.5 million remaining on the three-year, $130 million contract Scherzer signed ahead of the 2022 season, but the move was still not enough to bring back the Texas Rangers' No. 1 prospect- outfielder Evan Carter. Eppler and company do not want to be so generous in their trade talks for Verlander.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 2022 American League Cy Young is looking like his old, dominant self after a slow start to his New York tenure, posting a 1.69 ERA in July and a 3.15 overall ERA through 16 starts. Despite being more than a year older than Scherzer, Verlander was objectively a more appealing option heading into the Aug. 1, 6 p.m. ET deadline.

Hence, that will make him more costly. There are multiple World Series contenders like the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers who are interested in obtaining the services of the future Hall of Famer, but it will take a significant piece of their future.

That would ultimately be a fair price for a championship and the best consolation prize Mets can hope for after a miserable 2023 season. The underachieving on the field cannot translate into the front office during this crucial negotiation period.