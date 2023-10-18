With Buck Showalter stepping down as manager, the New York Mets are once again searching for a new leader. While that search could extend well beyond the end of the World Series, one Mets candidate has already emerged.

New York has Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski on their list of managerial candidates, via Scott Mitchell of TSN. The Mets aren't alone in their interest as the Cleveland Guardians also have Budzinski as a candidate.

Budzinski has been the Blue Jays first base coach since 2019. Previously, he worked in the Guardians' minor league system as a manager for numerous teams. While it didn't come at the MLB level, that managerial experience on top of Budzinski's work with the major league franchise is getting him looks around the league.

For the Mets, finding the right manager is crucial for the team's success. Buck Showalter was expected to come in and help the team become true playoff contenders. The Mets fell flat on their face, ending the year with a porous 75-87 record.

Not all of that is Showalter's fault. New York dealt with numerous injuries throughout the season. However, the Mets are a team primed for a postseason push. Finding the right manager to lead the team to success could be the missing piece New York has been missing.

Mark Budzinski is now on the short list of potential Buck Showalter replacements. He certainly won't be the last. But for Budzinski or anyone who gets the Mets managerial opening, a team ready to win will be waiting for them.