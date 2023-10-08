The New York Mets were expected to compete with the National League powerhouses in 2023. They had one of the highest payrolls entering the 2023 season, but the Edwin Diaz season-ending injury in the World Baseball Classic (WBC) was a sign of bad things to come for the organization. The Mets started off slow in the season and never found their groove despite having a talented roster, finishing with a wretched 75-87 record.

Several veterans like Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, and Mark Canha were dealt before the trade deadline because of the disappointment, highlighting a shift in strategy. As the campaign wrapped up for the Mets, manager Buck Showalter revealed he would not be returning in 2024.

After appointing David Stearns as the president of baseball operations, it was even more surprising to see general manager Billy Eppler resign from his role amid an MLB investigation. With Stearns taking over as president, he has some big decisions to make, including who will replace Showalter. Here are some top candidates for the role as New York tries to bounce back from a disappointing campaign.

Craig Counsell

There seems to be no doubt in anyone's mind that the best option to replace Buck Showalter is Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell. He is entering manager free agency as his contract with the Brewers is done, so the big-market teams in dire need of a stabilizer will pursue Counsell to manage their squad. As an underrated organization, he was able to lead the Brewers to several playoff appearances during his tenure.

There is still a likelihood that Counsell stays in Milwaukee, but the Mets have an incredible amount of resources that could convince him to move. New York owner Steve Cohen has shown no hesitation to spend, and with the excellent track record of Counsell in Milwaukee, it might just be the match made in heaven for the Mets.

Joe Espada

For someone who has been a staple in the Houston Astros organization, Joe Espada was a finalist for the Mets' managerial job in 2021. The front office decided to go with Showalter, but that didn't turn out well for them. Thus, it seems reasonable to give Espada a legitimate chance of leading the franchise.

Espada is expected to be the successor of Astros manager Dusty Baker, but since he has not retired yet, an easier path to the managerial role is to apply for the Mets position once again. There could be some growing pains as a first-time manager in a big market like New York, but he has a good amount of experience now as a bench coach and is ready to make the leap.

Carlos Beltran

A former player of the Mets franchise, Carlos Beltran was hired as the manager of the Mets in 2019 but failed to be at the helm for a single game because of the Astros scandal. Furthermore, Beltran has been part of the squad as an assistant to Billy Eppler, so he has worked with the major personalities who are critical for the communication and goal-setting for the struggling Mets.

Beltran's baseball knowledge is another stellar asset that will separate him from the other possible candidates for New York. He is known to have a wonderful relationship with the Mets players, especially with franchise cornerstones such as Edwin Diaz and Francisco Lindor.