The New York Mets underwent a fire sale at the MLB trade deadline after a failed 2023 season so far. The Mets ended up holding onto slugger Pete Alonso, but rumors around the MLB are indicating that they could ‘entertain' trading him after the season, reports national MLB reporter Michael Marino.

“Sources: Multiple rival clubs expect the Mets to entertain the idea of trading star 1B Pete Alonso after this season. Alonso is a free agent after the 2024 season and belief is as of right now, they aren’t close regarding a potential extension to keep him in New York.”

Pete Alonso has made it known that he wants to continue playing with the Mets despite a rebuild incoming, but his future destination might be out of his control. After all of the moves that the Mets made in MLB free agency this past offseason only to trade their marquee signings half a season later, it is clear that they are willing to change their minds at any time.

The Mets traded both Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer at the MLB trade deadline after rumors had been swirling that they were planning on blowing it all up. Blow it all up is what they did, and it now looks like Pete Alonso could be next on the chopping block once the season ends.

Another disappointing year will be in the books for Mets fans, and there is no doubt that they are not happy with how this season has played out after the massive offseason. Stay tuned after the season to see if Mets fans become even more unhappy after a trade of Pete Alonso.