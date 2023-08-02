While they entered the season with lofty expectations, the New York Mets spent the 2023 MLB trade deadline selling off numerous of their star veterans. Despite New York undergoing a midseason fire sale, Pete Alonso says it doesn't change his devotion to the Mets.

Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, expected to be the leaders of the Mets' potential postseason rotation, were both traded. New York has clearly punted on the 2023 season as they look towards next year. But even with the Mets failing to live up to those expectations, Alonso is still locked in, via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

“Whatever their vision is, whatever their plan is, it really doesn't necessarily matter to me because I'm here right now,” Alonso said. “I want to be the best player I can be right now and for as long as I'm here. It could be forever. We'll see what happens.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sitting at 50-56, New York is 18.5 games back in the NL East. They sit seven games out of a Wild Card berth, even with the expansion to three spots. The playoffs just didn't seem in the cards for New York this season.

Pete Alonso certainly wants to see his team win. However, he understands that not all times can be good. While he watched many of his talented teammates get traded off, Alonso wants to pick up the slack.

The Mets will limp to the end of the regular season before continuing their build for the future. But whether they're winning or losing, as long as it's New York, Pete Alonso is along for the ride.