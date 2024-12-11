The New York Mets are still letting the ink dry on Juan Soto's next $765 million contract. However, New York knows they still need to address their pitching rotation.

The Mets are set to meet with Nick Pivetta's agents on Wednesday, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The right-hander has spent the past five years with the Boston Red Sox after beginning his career with the Philadelphia Phillies.

During his time with the Red Sox, Pivetta put up a 37-41 record with a 4.29 ERA and a 718/229 K/BB ratio over 131 games. He's coming off of a 2024 campaign that saw Pivetta record a 6-12 record, 4.14 ERA and 172/36 K/BB ratio.

While his ERA can be bloated at times, Pivetta is a maestro when it comes to the strikeout. His 172 in 2024 was actually his lowest total since 2021, reaching a career-high 183 in 2023. The righty holds a career 10 K/9 average.

So while he may not be a pitching rotation front man, he is still a valuable weapon. For the Mets, he would slot in towards the back end, with New York hoping he could become a consistent strike. He'll certainly strike some fear in the NL East with his strikeout numbers.

The Mets have already added to their pitching corps by signing Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes. Holmes, who was once the New York Yankees closer, will be given an opportunity to start. They'll be joined by Kodai Senga, David Peterson and Paul Blackburn.

However, General Manager David Stearns has emphasized the idea of using a six-man rotation in 2025. Furthermore, the Mets ranked 15th in ERA (3.96), meaning adjustments could furthermore be made.

New York ranked fifth in strikeouts with 1,457, making Nick Pivetta's skillset a bit redundant. However, if the money is right, the Mets won't turn down an opportunity to add another flame thrower to their roster.

Even after signing Soto the Mets should remain extremely active throughout the offseason. Signing Pivetta could be the next step towards their hopeful playoff run.