The New York Mets got a much-needed pitching boost when Kodai Senga made his return. However, a new injury to Senga has put the Mets back to square one when it comes to their pitching rotation.

New York checked in with the Chicago Cubs on a potential trade for Jameson Taillon, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. There's no word on how far talks actually got. However, Taillon, manager Carlos Mendoza and many current Mets all having past connections New York Yankees was said to be ‘big plusses' for the franchise in terms of a deal being finalized.

This was all before the Cubs acquired Isaac Paredes in a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays. Perhaps Chicago decides to hold off on selling and rolls over their roster to 2025. Or, as the Mets are hoping, the Cubs can both buy and sell, setting themselves up better for the future, as Jeff Passan of ESPN points out.

If Jameson Taillon is truly made available, the Mets wouldn't be the only team showing interest. Through his 17 starts in 2024, Taillon holds a 7-5 record with a 2.96 ERA and a 78/21 K/BB ratio. He would give New York a consistent starter atop their rotation.

Things might have changed now with the Cubs' surprise trade. But it won't be the last before the deadline and the Mets have at least made it known they have Jameson Taillon at the top of their wish list.

State of Mets' pitching rotation

Senga's new calf injury is likely to keep him off the diamond for the remainder of the season. He's joined by Christian Scott on the injured list, alongside a litany of relief pitchers. If the Mets are serious about making a deep playoff run, they'll likely need some more firepower in their rotation.

That's not to say New York doesn't have talent in the pitching department. David Peterson holds a perfect 5-0 record, a 3.14 ERA and a 36/23 K/BB ratio through his nine starts. A pair of veterans in Luis Severino and Sean Manaea hold 3.58 and 3.74 ERAs respectively. Jose Quintana is right behind them at 4.08. The veteran trio lead the Mets in strikeouts with 101, 94 and 85 respectively.

Still, New York ranks 21st in ERA with a 4.18 mark. They're tied for sixth in strikeouts (927) and eighth in batting average against (.234). However, the Mets just need a bit more consistency from the entire rotation.

Jameson Taillon would certainly provide that. But the Cubs are just as aware. Both sides may revisit talks before the deadline. Adding Taillon would make the Mets a much more realistic postseason contender.