CC Sabathia wants Luis Severino back with the New York Yankees in 2024.

Sabathia, a six-time MLB All-Star who helped the Yankees win the 2009 World Series, chimed in on Luis Severino's situation on Tuesday. He felt Severino deserves another chance with the Bronx Bombers following his disastrous, injury-ravaged 2023 MLB season, per NJ.com's Max Goodman.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I would love to see Sevy come back. Obviously he got hurt, but he was turning it around before he got hurt and I just think he hasn't pitched a full season in a long time. Giving him another year to come back and maybe get comfortable and be in this rotation with (Gerritt Cole and Carlos Rodon), I think could help,” Sabathia said.

“It's baseball. You have bad stretches and this won't be the last bad stretch that he has. He'll have more. It's how you overcome, how you are as a teammate when you're going through these things. And I think he's been great. He's in front of his locker answering questions, trying to figure out as much as he can, just like everybody else,” CC Sabathia concluded.

Yankees should bring back Luis Severino, CC Sabathia tells Max Goodman of NJ Dot Com: "I would love to see Sevy come back. Obviously he got hurt, but he was turning it around before he got hurt and I just think he hasn’t pitched a full season in a long time. Giving him another… pic.twitter.com/Ih2GfFeK50 — Joe Randazzo (@Yankeelibrarian) September 19, 2023

Luis Severino underwent Tommy John surgery that forced him to sit out the 2020 MLB season. He also missed a huge chunk of the 2021 MLB campaign. Severino missed the Yankees' first few games this year with a lat injury. He had a penchant for giving up runs in the first few innings.

To make matters worse, he sustained a season-ending oblique injury on September 8. Luis Severino finished the year with an abysmal 6.65 ERA in 19 starts.

Luis Severino knew his poor performance on the mound meant his career with the Yankees is in serious jeopardy. CC Sabathia sprang to his defense and spoke like a true battle-tested veteran he this week. Let's see if Brian Cashman and Co. will heed Sabathia's advice moving forward.