By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The New York Mets are reportedly looking to cap off their free agency spending-spree by adding extra offense. According to Yahoo Sports and The Athletic, New York is interested in a reunion with OF Michael Conforto and/or former Boston Red Sox All-Star OF/DH JD Martinez.

Conforto missed the entire 2022 season due to an uncertain free agent market and a later-reported injury. Nevertheless, he’s still only 29-years old and offers a fairly high-ceiling.

Martinez would profile as a strong fit for the Mets. He is not the same player that he once was, but Martinez still made the All-Star team for 5th time in his career last season. He ultimately slashed .274/.341/.448 with a .790 OPS and 16 home runs for the Red Sox in 2022. Martinez’s steady production should lead to a respectable contract this offseason.

Despite losing Jacob deGrom, the Mets have still enjoyed an impressive offseason. They immediately answered deGrom’s departure by signing Justin Verlander. New York followed the Verlander move by adding depth in the form of Jose Quintana. And their latest signing saw them ink Kodai Senga. With a sudden abundance of starting pitching, the Mets’ focus now shifts to offense and bullpen.

Michael Conforto and JD Martinez are both feasible options for the Mets. Neither would cost an eye-opening amount in free agency, but they both feature All-Star capability. And knowing Steve Cohen, it would not be shocking if New York landed both players.

We will continue to provide updates on the Mets’ free agency as they are made available.