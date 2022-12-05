By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The New York Mets and Justin Verlander agreed to a deal on Monday. However, the Mets are not done looking into the starting pitching market. New York is reportedly continuing to display interest in star pitcher Kodai Senga, per Jon Morosi.

Adding a pitcher such as Senga would provide the Mets with a big 3 in their rotation of Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, and Kodai Senga. And even if Senga signs elsewhere, the Mets are expected to remain aggressive in free agency.

The Mets have endure mixed emotions over the past week. Jacob deGrom’s departure left fans feeling upset. deGrom had emerged as one of MLB’s best pitchers during his time in Queens, and fans were hopeful that he’d stick around for his entire career. Nevertheless, they quickly set their sights on Verlander who agreed to a contract with New York worth $86M over 2 years.

Overall, the Mets feature a fairly deep pitching staff. But adding another star would give them one of the best rotations in baseball.

And the National League is extremely difficult to navigate at the moment. The NL East alone features World Series contenders such as the Braves and Phillies. Meanwhile, the Dodgers, Cardinals, and Padres are all threats in the league as well. And with Fall Classic aspirations, the Mets are prepared to do whatever it takes to build a winner.

Kodai Senga and Carlos Rodon will be pitchers to keep tabs on moving forward. We will continue to provide updates on MLB free agency as they are made available.