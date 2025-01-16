The New York Mets made the biggest free-agent acquisition of the offseason by signing Juan Soto. Their 2024 team made the National League Championship Series with very little expectations. They made it because of great performances from role players and they brought one of those players back on Thursday. Andy Martino of SNY reported that the Mets brought Jesse Winker back on a one-year deal.

“The Mets are bringing back Jesse Winker, pending physical, league sources say,” Martino reported on social media. New York Post insider Jon Heyman reported, “Winker deal is for about $8M for 2025 including a $1M signing bonus, pending physical.”

Winker came to the Mets from the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline. He was solid in the regular season, with a 95 OPS+ in 44 games, but turned it up a notch in the playoffs. Winker had seven hits in 22 at-bats with seven walks and three hit-by-pitches. That playoff performance got him this contract.

The Mets are reportedly moving on from Pete Alonso as well, per Martino. While they still have a first-base role to fill, having Winker in the middle of the order will help fill Alonso's shoes. The question is who they will get to play first, as there are not a lot of options.

The Mets can make Jesse Winker just the first post-Pete Alonso move

Winker has only played corner outfield in the major leagues. He won't be the answer at first base or any infield position moving forward. If they do not make another signing this offseason, they could fill out their infield by giving Brett Baty another chance. Mark Vientos snagged the third-base role with a dominant season but could move to first and put Baty at third.

The Mets don't have many great first-base options in free agency. 40-year-old Justin Turner could come back to where it started in Queens. Joey Gallo is still available, as are Anthony Rizzo and Ty France. None of those players have the offensive upside that Winker brings which is why he was brought back.

There won't be many innings for Winker to play in the outfield this season for Winker. The Mets added Soto so he is locked into right field. He is not a great defender but his offensive value cancels that out. Jose Siri is likely their centerfielder so Starling Marte, Jesse Winker, and Brandon Nimmo will cycle through left field and designated hitter.