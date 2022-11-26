Published November 26, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The New York Mets already locked up closer Edwin Diaz to a massive contract extension this offseason. With Diaz under contract, the Mets’ focus has shifted to developing a strong all-around bullpen. Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the Mets are interested in re-signing reliever Adam Ottavino. However, Seth Lugo’s future in New York is in question.

Lugo and the Mets have reportedly not been in contact so far during the offseason. The former starter-turned-reliever has developed into an impressive bullpen option for New York. He pitched to the tune of a 3.60 ERA in 62 games for the Mets this past season.

As for Ottavino, the big right-hander posted a tremendous 2.06 ERA in 66 games. He was a pivotal setup man in getting the ball to Edwin Diaz.

The Mets have legitimate World Series aspirations for 2023. With Diaz set to hold down the 9th inning, their bullpen is in good hands. Bringing back Ottavino will help matters as well. If Lugo is not going to be apart of their future, New York could look to add bullpen depth in free agency or on the trade market.

However, the Mets’ most pressing question is whether or not they will re-sign Jacob deGrom. Teams such as the Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves have been mentioned as potential destinations for the ace, but New York is still considered to be the favorite in the deGrom sweepstakes.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Mets as the offseason rolls on.