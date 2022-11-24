Published November 24, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The New York Mets may have emerged as the favorites to sign Jacob deGrom in free agency. The Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves have reportedly been the Mets’ biggest threats in the deGrom sweepstakes. However, recent reports state that the Braves’ odds of landing the ace is unlikely. Meanwhile, the Rangers’ are reportedly pursuing Carlos Rodon.

If the Rangers go all in on Rodon, SNY’s Andy Martino said the Mets may be the only other team willing to offer Jacob deGrom a 3-year deal. It should be noted that there could be other teams that end up offering the right-hander 3 years. But given his injury history, there will be hesitancy in that regard.

Jacob deGrom is reportedly seeking an annual value of at least $40 million for a short-term deal. And many people believe he will receive what he is looking for. The only question is how many years will teams be willing to offer him in free agency. The majority of offers will likely be 2-year deals. It is possible that teams could offer 2 years with a club option for a third season. But deGrom, who will turn 35 in 2023, may be looking for 3 years guaranteed.

Again, this is all speculation and anything can happen. But there is a possibility that this is the final massive contract Jacob deGrom will receive in his career. As a result, he wants to ensure he receives the best possible deal. And if the Mets are willing to meet his desires, deGrom may find himself pitching at Citi Field once again.