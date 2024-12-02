The New York Mets are interested in another New York Yankees All-Star.

Though the Mets' pursuit of Juan Soto continues, New York's National League team is also looking at Yankees' reliever Clay Holmes. Only, they wouldn't use him as a reliever. The Mets and others are interested in using Holmes as a starting pitcher, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Holmes is a free agent, fresh off a wild season in the Bronx that saw him go from American League All-Star to losing his closer role to becoming a trusted member of the playoff bullpen. He finished the year with a 3.14 ERA with just under 10 strikeouts per nine innings, but struggled with significant bouts of wildness.

Holmes lost his spot as closer after a disastrous outing against the Texas Rangers on September 4. The Yankees entered the ninth inning up 4-3, but Holmes retired only one batter before giving up a walk-off grand slam to Wyatt Langford.

He gave up only two runs over eight innings the rest of the regular season and returned to being one of Aaron Boone's top bullpen arms during the Yankees' run to the World Series, even while Luke Weaver remained the team's closer.

The Mets want Clay Holmes to return to his roots as a starter

Holmes has not started a game since his rookie season with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2018. His four starts did not go well, as he gave up 14 runs in 15 innings before transitioning to the bullpen for 2019. He was primarily a starter in the Minor Leagues from 2012-18.

Sherman points out that teams have had success with transitioning relievers into starters, pointing to Seth Lugo of the Kansas City Royals and Michael King of the San Diego Padres as examples.

The Mets are facing down an offseason where they could lose up to three starting pitchers to free agency in Luis Severino, Jose Quintana and Sean Manaea. While they still may bring any of them back, Holmes' erratic history and lack of proven starting pitching success could make him an affordable option as New York looks to break the bank to lure Soto from across town.

Furthermore, Sherman says teams like Holmes' ability to throw two fastballs (a four-seamer and sinker) and two breaking balls (a slider and sweeper). Holmes also proved he was durable, appearing in 13 of the Yankees' 14 postseason games in 2024.

The Mets have already signed Frankie Montas (another former Yankee), indicating they may be looking for cheaper alternatives to A-list free agents like Corbin Burnes and Max Fried.