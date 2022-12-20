By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The New York Mets have been among the busiest teams this offseason, revamping their pitching staff and locking down other key players. But they aren’t done yet. After failing to land Carlos Correa in free agency, they are turning their attention to Chicago White Sox star Liam Hendriks.

According to Michael Mayer of Metsmerized, the Mets are one of the many teams to inquire about a trade for Hendriks, the All-Star closer. The 33-year-old is under contract for $14 million for the 2023 season with a club option for the year after that.

In 57.2 innings last season, Hendriks posted a 2.81 ERA with 85 strikeouts and 2.68 FIP. He has been named an All-Star three times in the past four seasons. A strikeout machine with a powerful right arm, he relies on his fastball a lot and causes a lot of whiffs but does get hit hard when hitters are able to make contact.

The Mets already have arguably the best closer in baseball in Edwin Diaz. He was nearly unstoppable last season and carried a not-so-good Mets bullpen. Teaming up with Hendriks would be nightmare fuel for opposing hitters. The Mets still have a need for bullpen arms after landing Brooks Raley and David Robertson but losing Seth Lugo, Trevor May, Joely Rodrigues, Mychal Givens and Trevor Williams.

After winning 101 games last season, the Mets are looking to get better, no matter the cost. A Hendriks trade would be costly in terms of prospects and salary money but he would be a key piece for New York.