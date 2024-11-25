The Washington Nationals are in the midst of a rebuild, with four straight 90-loss seasons. With young players all over the diamond, they should be looking to add a veteran but, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, they are unlike to do so. Why are the Nationals against adding a free agent like Pete Alonso or Christian Walker?

“The Washington Nationals are in a position not unlike where they were when they signed outfielder Jayson Werth to a seven-year, $126 million free-agent contract entering the 2011 season. Werth, who was turning 32, came close to fulfilling the value of his contract, according to Fangraphs’ dollars metric, which is WAR converted to a dollar scale based on what a player would earn in free agency. So, assuming the Lerner ownership is willing to spend — never a sure thing — the Nats must identify which free-agent position player can boost them the way Werth once did.”

Rosenthal goes on to explain that first base is the place the Nationals should be looking to add. There are top-notch free agents available at the position that would fit with the team. They have not spent big on their players, like Bryce Harper and Juan Soto, but could spend big to bring in a first baseman. They could also spend on depth players and build a contender slowly.

Best Nationals free agency plan

The Nationals enter free agency with $177 million in cap space and only two contracts projected over $5 million. So if the ownership wants to spend, they have space to do it without getting the tax penalty. The key is ownership, who could rectify a wrong and bring Juan Soto back to the capital city. Even with this much room, they are unlikely to throw their hat in the ring.

There is no reason that the Nationals should stay out of the free agency game this offseason. Alonso makes a lot of sense, as it would improve the Nats and make the Mets worse. He has also dominated at Nationals Park, hitting .304 in 48 games with a 1.009 OPS. A bona fide slugger that makes a dormant rivalry much juicier would be great for everyone involved.

Walker also fits the bill but is a bit older than Alonso. Concerns around his age and an impending sharp decline surround Walker. But the Nationals should take a shot at bringing in the veteran. While Werth was paid a lot of money, they would not have had the playoff success they did without his veteran presence.