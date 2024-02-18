Jesus Luzardo had a with a 10-10 record last season and a 3.58 ERA.

The Baltimore Orioles find themselves revisiting trade possibilities following unsettling developments with their pitching staff. With Kyle Bradish sidelined due to a UCL sprain and John Means' start of the season in jeopardy due to elbow discomfort, the Orioles are reportedly considering reigniting trade discussions for Miami Marlins' starter Jesus Luzardo.

The Orioles renewed interest in Luzardo comes on the heels of previous winter negotiations between the two clubs that did not culminate in a deal, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The urgency for such a move is underscored by the Orioles' impressive 101-win season last year and their aspirations for World Series contention, especially in the competitive landscape of the American League East. The potential absence of Bradish and Means, both key components of the Orioles' pitching arsenal, could hinder the team's strong start to the season, prompting the reconsideration of Luzardo as a viable addition to their rotation.

Jesus Luzardo, a 26-year-old left-handed pitcher, showcased his talent last season with a 10-10 record and a commendable 3.58 ERA, contributing significantly to the Marlins' wild card playoff berth, per Brady Farkas of Sports Illustrated. Since making his major league debut in 2019 with the Oakland Athletics, Luzardo has accumulated a 23-28 record with a 4.18 ERA, demonstrating potential as a valuable asset to any team's starting rotation.

Despite acquiring Corbin Burnes in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, which suggested the Orioles might halt further additions, the unforeseen circumstances with Bradish and Means have potentially altered the team's strategy. With Luzardo under team control through 2026 and the Orioles possessing one of the strongest farm systems in MLB, they are well-positioned to negotiate a trade that could bolster their pitching staff and sustain their championship aspirations amidst adversity.