The Orioles are not looking at the big names to fill the void left by Kyle Bradish's injury.

What an unfortunate turn of events. After a breakout campaign in 2023, the Baltimore Orioles looked like they're well on their way to becoming a powerhouse in 2024. One of their biggest weakness last season was their starting pitching. They were hoping to improve that in the upcoming season. Unfortunately, that area took a major hit with the injury to Kyle Bradish and John Means' extended recovery period.

Already, the Orioles have remedied that situation somewhat by trading for ex-Brewers ace Corbin Burnes. However, there's still a lot of talent available in free agency. That includes top-tier options such as NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell and Rangers ace Jordan Montgomery. However, the Orioles are not that interested in those two, per Jon Heyman.

“There’s no likelihood they would spend for Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery and no serious talks now for Dylan Cease (the players they offered for Cease were dealt for Burnes).”

The Orioles tried to patch up their starting rotation last season by trading for Jack Flaherty at the trade deadline. Despite that addition, though, Baltimore's rotation was still shaky. A big part of that is due to injuries to some of their key players. The hope is that Grayson Rodriguez improves in 2024 and that their acquisitions will help out. Unfortunately, the setback to Means' recovery and Bradish's UCL tear made their situation a lot more dire.

Baltimore already has quite the good thing going for them even with the injury to Bradish. Their offense was phenomenal last season, and barring some odd collapse, that should still be good for next season. Here's to hoping that the team can build upon their memorable 2023 season and reach new heights.