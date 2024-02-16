The Baltimore Orioles proved they are not merely waiting for their young players to come of age after trading for ace and former Cy Young Corbin Burnes. A 101-win 2023 season that included an American League East title is motivating the organization to go all in ahead of the 2024 campaign. The question on fans' minds now, however, is just how aggressive will the O's be in light of recent injury news?

Right-handed starting pitcher Kyle Bradish is going to start the year on the injured list with a UCL sprain, leaving Baltimore with a potential void at the top of the rotation. Orioles general manager Mike Elias had previously inquired about an All-Star caliber arm during the offseason before setting his sights on Burnes, but those talks could be ramping up again very soon.

The team has reportedly expressed strong interest in Miami Marlins lefty Jesús Luzardo, according to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson and Craig Mish, via Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors. It is unclear when talks occurred exactly, but Baltimore's infatuation with the 26-year-old could realistically be rekindled with doubt creeping into their starting pitching staff.

How the Orioles can respond to Kyle Bradish's elbow injury

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish (39) looks on during the third inning against the Texas Rangers in game one of the ALDS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Although is it only mid-February, Elias would be wise to consider all of the front office's options. Kyle Bradish is not slated for Tommy John surgery at this time, but elbow issues often linger. While some hurlers have avoided the procedure and the strenuous recovery that comes with it, this setback will naturally unsettle many fans who see pitching depth as the team's biggest October obstacle.

A possible Jesús Luzardo trade could either preemptively address Bradish's long-term health or be an excellent boost to a supremely talented roster. The Orioles are set to officially change ownership this year, so another big investment of future assets and potentially finances is actually plausible. Luzardo posted a 3.58 ERA with 208 strikeouts in 32 starts for the Marlins last year.

No matter how the O's respond to the Bradish situation, there is a growing sense of confidence that Mike Elias and company will do what it takes to ensure that this team is prominently featured in the World Series picture for the upcoming season.